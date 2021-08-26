Kat Evans to remain a Saracen

Saracens is pleased to reveal that Kat Evans will be staying at the club for the 21/22 campaign.

The hooker, who is vastly experienced at 35 years of age is a Premier 15s winner and will be a key component of the squad who is aiming to reclaim the title this year.

Evans started playing rugby at 13 years old and has achieved plenty in the sport so far, captaining Sarries on many occasions as well as featuring in the Sevens and also being selected for the Barbarians.

She is pleased to be entering another year at StoneX Stadium in a huge year for the club.

“Saracens has been my club forever, I couldn’t see myself anywhere else. I can’t wait to see how we perform in the league this year.”