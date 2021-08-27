Katie Barnes moves from Western Force to Saracens
Saracens can today confirm another new arrival ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, as Katie Barnes joins the club from Western Force.
The second-rower, who was born in London has been playing in Australia for the last few years for the Perth-based side, featuring in the Super W competition regularly.
The 24-year-old has also been working as the Rugby WA Senior Development Officer, helping to grow the game globally.
Barnes is ecstatic to have made the journey back to the English capital for a spell at StoneX Stadium.
“I’ve been watching Sarries from a world away, now that I’m finally here I can’t wait to rip in!”
Latest News Articles
Sonia Green to enter 20th season as a Saracen... Sonia Green to enter 20th season as a...
Saracens is excited to confirm that Sonia Green has signed a new deal, meaning she will...
Kat Evans to remain a Saracen... Kat Evans to remain a Saracen...
Saracens is pleased to reveal that Kat Evans will be staying at the club for the 21/22...