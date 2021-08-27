Katie Barnes moves from Western Force to Saracens

Saracens can today confirm another new arrival ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, as Katie Barnes joins the club from Western Force.

The second-rower, who was born in London has been playing in Australia for the last few years for the Perth-based side, featuring in the Super W competition regularly.

The 24-year-old has also been working as the Rugby WA Senior Development Officer, helping to grow the game globally.

Barnes is ecstatic to have made the journey back to the English capital for a spell at StoneX Stadium.

“I’ve been watching Sarries from a world away, now that I’m finally here I can’t wait to rip in!”