Kelly Brown returns!

Saracens is delighted to announce Kelly Brown has returned to the club to take up an Assistant Coach role.

Brown spent 10 years at Sarries in a playing and coaching capacity from 2010 to 2020 before taking up a breakdown and contact area coach role with Glasgow Warriors.

Making over 150 appearances for the Men in Black, he contributed immensely on the field, helping Saracens win their first ever Premiership and European titles, as well as two further domestic successes and a second Champions Cup, ahead of retiring in 2017.

Upon hanging up his boots, the 38-year-old made the transition into coaching and was part of the team that oversaw Saracens Storm’s 2018/19 Premiership Rugby Shield triumph as well as the young group’s run to the Premiership Rugby Cup final in the same season.

A number of young forwards have progressed under Brown’s tutelage and he is excited to have the opportunity to work to once again work for the club he holds to dear to his heart.

He said: “I’d like to thank Glasgow Warriors and Scottish Rugby for the opportunity and understanding they have shown towards my family and me in allowing me to return to Saracens.

“My family’s happiness is the most important thing to me so to be able to return to a place we call home is extremely special.

“I loved every minute of the first 10 years I spent at Saracens and I am very grateful for the coaching opportunities they afforded me following my retirement.

“I am very excited and enthusiastic about working with and learning from a lot of great people, and I am looking forward to helping develop a number of hugely talented players at the club.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kelly back to the club.

“He is hugely popular and respected and is someone who cares about the club deeply. Kelly has all the qualities required to be an outstanding coach and will play a key role in the development of our squad in the years ahead.”

Academy Manager Mike Hynard said: “We are very pleased to be welcoming Kelly and his family back to Saracens. Kelly worked hard to develop as a coach when he finished his playing career and was an instrumental part of the Academy coaching team. His eagerness to improve and ambition to coach at the highest level is clear for all to see.

“Kelly played a large part in the development of several players that have recently graduated from the Academy into the senior squad. We look forward to continuing the work we started, helping Kelly further develop his coaching and maintain the high-quality production of players into a successful Saracens senior team.”