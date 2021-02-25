Kick-off confirmed for StoneX Champ opener

The date and time of Saracens Men’s first home game of the Championship season has been confirmed.

The Men in Black will host Jersey Reds on Saturday 13th March at StoneX Stadium, with the match kicking off at 1.30pm.

It will be Jersey’s opening game of the campaign due to a bye in Round 1 where Sarries travel to Cornish Pirates on 6thMarch (3pm).

An update on how to watch Saracens’ first two fixtures will be provided in due course.