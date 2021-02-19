Kick-off for season opener confirmed

The kick-off time for Saracens Men’s Greene King IPA Championship season opener has been confirmed.

Mark McCall’s side will face Cornish Pirates at The Mennaye on Saturday 6th March with the match kicking off at 3pm. Information on match coverage will follow in due course.

Prior to the 2020/21 campaign getting underway, Sarries play Coventry in back-to-back friendly games.

The first, at StoneX Stadium, can be watched at Saracens.com for FREE if you are a Wolfpack member.