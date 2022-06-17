Koch aiming to bow out with more silverware

The Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final will be Koch’s last dance in a Sarries shirt after six years before he leaves for Wasps this summer.

During his stint at the StoneX Stadium the South African prop has won two European Champions Cups and goes for a hat-trick of Premiership winners medals this week.

But he says it will be leaving behind a tightly knit group that makes his departure an emotional one.

“It’s always sad leaving a place that you really love,” said Koch. “It’s been an unbelievable journey with the club.

“If you look away from the trophies, the memories I’ve made with the boys and how good they look after the family. That’s the thing that stands out the most.

“I joined in 2016 and the thing that stood out for me the most was how this is a family-based club.

“Of course the trophies and the medals and things go with it.

“The thing is, back in South Africa I didn’t really win any trophies, but then coming into an environment and club like this, playing with world-class players at club level has been unbelievable.

“I just knew that my time was running out at the club and it is emotional, but I’m looking forward to new adventures at Wasps and making new memories.

“I joined in 2016 after Autumn Internationals, where I was with the Springboks and then came back to Saracens,” Koch said.

“I didn’t play for eight weeks I think and Mark’s words were like ‘we think you’re a good player, we just don’t think you work hard enough’.

“And for me that was a massive eye opener. Coming from international set-up I thought I was the full package. But they said that they want to make me a better player.

“The club invested loads of time, whether it’s the forward coaches, Billy (Vunipola) or whoever.

“They all just spent so much time with me and things that I didn’t do which you don’t see as a prop – like kick chases for example.

“So they’ve made me a better player and kept me on my toes throughout.”