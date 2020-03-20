Laura Eddie | End of 2019/20 TP15s Season

Following today’s announcement on the end of the 2019/20 Tyrrells Premier 15s Season, we have a short message from Laura Eddie, Director of Women’s Sport

While there is understandable disappointment that we are unable to finish the 2019/20 Tyrrells Premier 15s Season as planned, the safety of our squad, staff and fans are of paramount importance and we fully support the decision made today by the RFU.

However, we should take the opportunity to reflect on what has been a fantastic season. Undefeated across both the TP15s and Development League with 24 games won is a tremendous achievement of which we should be very proud.

We’ve continued to make some amazing memories on and off the pitch, and we’ve seen the development of the infrastructure around Saracens Women go from strength to strength.

On a personal note, I’d like to thank Alex Austerberry and the Saracens Women staff for their hard work and their efforts this season.

To the players, you have been outstanding role models and ambassadors for Saracens. Thank you for all you have done this season.

Thank you to everyone in the Sarries family for their unwavering support this season. It has meant the world to us.

Whilst these are testing times, I have no doubt that we will bounce back even stronger.

Stay safe and look after each other

Laura Eddie, Saracens Director of Women’s Sport