Let’s talk about the Covid-19 vaccine

Saracens is working closely with the NHS to encourage everyone across our community to get the Covid-19 vaccine when they are invited to do so.

In a short video released today Saracens Women’s Deborah Fleming, Saracens Men’s Rotimi Segun and Saracens Mavericks’ Jodie Gibson help articulate some useful information about the vaccinations that are being administered by the NHS.

The trio also encourage families to discuss the vaccine together and explain how vaccination is our best chance of getting back to doing the things we love the most, such as attending Saracens matches!

Saracens Chief Community Officer Gordon Banks said: “We were delighted to be asked by the NHS to support the fantastic national and local effort to encourage all members of our community to get the vaccine.

“The club and our athletes have a powerful voice and it is important to use it at times like this to reach people across the Saracens family and within our local communities.

“We are hopeful and are planning for the return of crowds to sports events in the near future and we know that the vaccination programme is going to play an important role in progressing this.

“More importantly, it is our best chance of driving down the rate of infection and protecting more lives. So, the message is a simple one, get the vaccine when it’s your turn.”

You can find out more about the Covid-19 vaccine by visiting: http://nhs.uk/CovidVaccine