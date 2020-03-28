Live Stream classic: Saracens vs Harlequins, April 2017

With all matches postponed for the foreseeable future, it’s safe to say Saracens fans are missing their rugby.

Fear not! As Saracens.com is delivering a live stream of a classic match against our London rivals Harlequins.

Due to play Quins in The Showdown this afternoon, the 2017 game at Wembley will provide fans with their rugby fix for the afternoon.

The stream, delivered to you by our logistics partner GBA, kicks off at 16H30 on the website so get comfy, grab your treats and watch the quality rugby on show!