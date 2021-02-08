Saracens.com will be hosting a live stream doubleheader this weekend with Saracens Men and Women both in action at StoneX Stadium.

On Saturday 13th February, Mark McCall’s men take on Doncaster Knights as they look to bounce back in the Trailfinders Challenge Cup.

Two live streams for Sarries fans to enjoy this weekend.

The Men in Black kick-off at 4.15pm with coverage of the live stream beginning 30 minutes prior at 3.45pm. There may be an announcement to keep your eye out for…

A day later, Alex Austerberry’s women host Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC following on from a convincing 73-3 victory on the road against DMP Durham Sharks.

Their stream will start 15 minutes ahead of kick-off which is at 2pm on Valentine’s Day.

To watch both games, all you need to do is become a Wolfpack member for absolutely FREE.

A Wolfpack membership includes benefits such as:

– Exclusive monthly e-newsletter featuring access to competitions and more!

– Invites to events with right-to-buy tickets (once Covid-19 restrictions allow)

– Free subscription to Saracens TV and selected Men’s and Women’s live streams

– Discounts offers and surprise give-aways from the club and partners

Fill your weekend with some exciting Saracens-branded rugby. Be part of the pack.