Live Stream: Saracens vs Clermont Auvergne, May 2017

Today we will be looking back at one of the biggest games in Saracens’ recent history.

As voted by supporters on Twitter, the club will be live streaming the 2017 European Cup final against Clermont Auvergne at 17H00 this afternoon.

The match at Murrayfield received nearly 50% of the vote and is definitely a classic!

It is the second fixture Saracens.com will have streamed following the 2017 game vs Harlequins at Wembley aired last weekend.

Delivered to you by our logistics partner GBA Services, over 6,000 people tuned in for their rugby fix!

You wouldn’t want to miss today’s treat, would you?