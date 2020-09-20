Loan Watch: Earl and Malins progress in Challenge Cup

Six Saracens are currently out on loan and will return to the club for the 2021/22 campaign.

Ben Earl and Max Malins are both furthering their development at Bristol Bears while Jack Singleton is also in the West Country with Gloucester.

Nick Isiekwe is down the road at Northampton Saints and Nick Tompkins is in Wales with Dragons.

Alex Lozowski is outside of the UK, experiencing life in France at Montpellier.

We will be taking a look at how each player gets on each week whilst they are away from north London.

EARL AND MALINS ON TARGET VS TOMPKINS

Ben Earl and Max Malins defeated Saracens teammate Nick Tompkins as Bristol Bears progressed to the last four of the Challenge Cup with a comprehensive victory over the Dragons.

For his second outing in a row, Earl was awarded man of the match for his performance, scoring two tries.

His first came off the back of a strong support line alongside Semi Radradra while his second included a beautiful step to round the last line of defence.

As usual he was busy on the ball and carried 12 times, making 78 metres. In those runs he made three clean breaks and beat defenders as well as offloading once.

Malins was introduced in the second-half and followed up his two tries last time out with another score.

The 23-year-old finished off a lovely long range move late on and also showed dazzling footwork to set Bristol on their way for an early try.

His impact saw him make 88 metres from five carries, make one clean break and beat three defenders.

Wales international Tompkins couldn’t stamp his mark on a tough night for the Dragons who found Bristol too strong.

The centre made three offloads – a game-equalling high – in seven carries and was busy in defence, having to make nine tackles.

ISIEKWE’S SAINTS KNOCKED OUT OF CHAMPIONS CUP

Nick Isiekwe’s Northampton Saints were beaten in their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final by Exeter Chiefs.

The England youngster began the match as a replacement and was brought on in the 52nd minute on the flank.

He was part of Saints’ successful line-out at Sandy Park but couldn’t help Chris Boyd’s side turn the score around.

NOT IN ACTION



Jack Singleton, Alex Lozowski.