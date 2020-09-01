Loan watch: Five starts for loan contingent

Six Saracens are currently out on loan and will return to the club for the 2021/22 campaign.

Ben Earl and Max Malins are both furthering their development at Bristol Bears while Jack Singleton is also in the West Country with Gloucester.

Nick Isiekwe is down the road at Northampton Saints and Nick Tompkins is in Wales with Dragons.

Alex Lozowski is outside of the UK, experiencing life in France at Montpellier.

We will be taking a look at how each player gets on each week whilst they are away from north London.

STARTS FOR DUO IN BRISTOL DEFEAT

Max Malins and Ben Earl both started for Bristol Bears in Round 17 but were on the losing side as Pat Lam’s men were beaten 40-7 by Sale Sharks.

In another outing at 15, Malins made 35 metres from nine carries, beating one defender, while Number 8 Earl was also busy on the carry front making 48 metres from 12 hit ups.

The duo’s next involvement could come against Worcester Warriors at Sixways on Friday night.

ISIEKWE INVOLVED AS SAINTS BEATEN

Nick Isiekwe earned a second start for Northampton Saints after producing a man-of-the-match display in his first.

His second appearance didn’t go to plan for Chris Boyd’s side who were beaten 30-17 by Harlequins.

Lock Isiekwe made 10 tackles in total, the second highest amount of any Saints player to take the field.

HOME SUCCESS FOR SINGLETON

Jack Singleton started for Gloucester as they overcame Leicester Tigers in a high-scoring affair at Kingsholm.

The hooker started the match and completed 75 minutes for the Cherry & Whites who scored seven tries in total.

He was involved in the second, throwing in at the line-out before a flowing backs move. Singleton had great success at the set piece with a 90% throwing accuracy.

TOMPKINS SUFFERS DRAGONS LOSS

Nick Tompkins is still waiting for his first win with the Dragons after they were defeated 41-20 by Scarlets.

The Wales international started his first game at 13 for his new club and moved to 12 for his second.

He was active in attack, beating five defenders and making three offloads as well as having one clean break. In his seven carries, he made 29 metres.

MONTPELLIER FRIENDLY CANCELLED

Alex Lozowski was set to feature for Montpellier in a friendly against Toulouse but the match was cancelled due to COVID-19.