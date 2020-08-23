Loan watch: Sarries at the double for Bristol

Six Saracens are currently out on loan and will return to the club for the 2021/22 campaign.

Ben Earl and Max Malins are both furthering their development at Bristol Bears while Jack Singleton is also in the West Country with Gloucester.

Nick Isiekwe is down the road at Northampton Saints and Nick Tompkins is in Wales with Dragons.

Alex Lozowski is outside of the UK, experiencing life in France at Montpellier.

We will be taking a look at how each player gets on each week whilst they are away from north London.

SARRIES BOYS AID BEARS DERBY WIN

Max Malins and Ben Earl both crossed for tries on Friday night as Bristol Bears saw off Jack Singleton’s Gloucester at Kingsholm.

The former, on his Bears debut, slid in for the opener after a free-flowing attack while England back rower Earl, making his full debut, powered under the sticks to round off the visitors try scoring.

Singleton had a 100% record at the line-out for Gloucester, didn’t miss a tackle (12) and made 10 metres off four carries.

Full-back Malins, aided by his dash to the line, beat two defenders and had one clean break whilst making 21 metres in four runs.

Earl made an average of two metres a carry, beating three defenders and made 10 tackles.

ISIEKWE STARS ON SAINTS DEBUT

Nick Isiekwe was awarded the Gallagher Premiership Man of the Match for his display for Northampton Saints against London Irish.

Taking up the five shirt, the Saracens Academy graduate was making his first appearance for Saints at the Stoop and took the headlines for his efforts.

He made a game-high 15 tackles, missing none, and was praised by supporters for how busy he was around the park and his rugby intelligence.

TOMPKINS EARNS FIRST DRAGONS OUTING

As the Pro14 returned to action so did Nick Tompkins at outside centre for the Dragons as they recorded a last-gasp draw at Ospreys.

The Wales international was active with ball in-hand, carrying 14 times and making over double

that in metres (31). He completed the most offloads in the match (4) and was an all-round nuisance against the Swansea side.

FRIENDLY RUN OUT FOR LOZOWSKI

Alex Lozowski ran out in a friendly for Montpellier against Stade Aurillacois Cantal Auvergne.

The 27-year-old started the match at fly-half and kicked an early conversion for Les Cistes. Montpellier went on to win the match 19-13.