Loan Watch: Sarries duo reach Challenge Cup final

Six Saracens are currently out on loan and will return to the club for the 2021/22 campaign.

Ben Earl and Max Malins are both furthering their development at Bristol Bears while Jack Singleton is also in the West Country with Gloucester.

Nick Isiekwe is down the road at Northampton Saints and Nick Tompkins is in Wales with Dragons.

Alex Lozowski is outside of the UK, experiencing life in France at Montpellier.

We will be taking a look at how each player gets on each week whilst they are away from north London.

EARL AND MALINS REACH CHALLENGE CUP FINAL

Max Malins scored twice and earned the man of the match award as Bristol Bears reached their first ever European final with victory over Bordeaux Begles.

The full-back was in dazzling form, as was flanker Ben Earl, in the Challenge Cup semi-final, and crossed for his first try early in the second half. Spotting space in behind, he timed his run to perfection, collecting Harry Randall’s short kick to skip in under the posts.

Bordeaux took the match to extra time and Malins’ delightful offload in the tackle allowed Piers O’Conor to put the Bears back in front and from then they didn’t look back with Malins grabbing his second, sprinting in from the 22.

He made 114 metres from 19 runs, made four clean breaks and beat two defenders.

Earl began the match at openside and was also busy on the carry count, trucking up 14 times. He eased past two defenders and offloaded once, making 20 metres in total.

The England back rower was Bristol’s second top tackler with 15.

Sarries duo Malins and Earl have each been awarded man of the match twice in Bristol’s past four matches.

NOT IN ACTION



Jack Singleton, Alex Lozowski, Nick Isiekwe, Nick Tompkins.