Loan Watch: Sarries duo win Challenge Cup

Seven Saracens are currently out on loan and will return to the club for the 2021/22 campaign.

Ben Earl and Max Malins are both furthering their development at Bristol Bears while Jack Singleton is also in the West Country with Gloucester.

Nick Isiekwe is down the road at Northampton Saints and Nick Tompkins is in Wales with Dragons.

Alex Lozowski and Alex Goode are outside of the UK, experiencing life in France at Montpellier and in Japan at NEC Green Rockets respecti

vely.

We will be taking a look at how each player gets on each week whilst they are away from north London.

EARL AND MALINS WIN CHALLENGE CUP

Max Malins and Ben Earl became European champions as Bristol Bears won the Challenge Cup final against Toulon.

Both players completed 80 minutes and put in high-quality performances with Malins scoring what proved to be the game-winning try while Earl earned another man-of-the-match award.

Full-back Malins made 105 metres (the highest of any player) from 12 carries (the highest of any back) and beat five defenders in total, most of which were tallied on his way to scoring in the 60th minute. Picking up the ball between the halfway and Toulon 10, he stepped and burst through a hole and made his way to the line.

Number 8 Earl made 22 metres from eight carries and ferocious in defence, making nine tackles and several turnovers.

LOZOWSKI PICKS UP FIRST MONTPELLIER WIN

Alex Lozowski was involved in his first Montpellier win as they overcame Agen 42-13 on Saturday.

The England international featured in the final 13 minutes of the contest, collecting one loose ball and making a positive passing contribution as Les Cistes saw out the match to move up two places in the Top 14 table.

NOT INVOLVED

Jack Singleton, Nick Isiekwe, Alex Goode, Nick Tompkins.