At a time of nationwide lockdown, it seems fitting to think of the beneficiaries of the Saracens Sport Foundation’s Get Onside Project.

These individuals are currently in prison – either in Feltham Young Offenders, or HMP The Mount – and as a society, we are experiencing something relatable in our own lives.

Lockdown is something all society have in common with the Get Onside beneficiaries at the moment, but whilst we can go outside for exercise or to the shops, those inside are only allowed out of their cells for 30 minutes per day as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic measures.

It was from this that the #LockdownLetters campaign has been born. The idea is to get members of the Saracens community to write a letter to a Get Onside beneficiary so that everyone can share their current experiences of the national lockdown and hopefully it also allows our beneficiaries to feel part of the Saracens family during this time.

So far Saracens Sport Foundation staff, Will Fraser and Calum Clark have already written letters or are in the process of doing so. Externally we have staff from BNP Paribas, Sir John Cass and Randstad, as well as previous participants, getting involved with #LockdownLetters too.

#LockdownLetters will be launching publicly next week but if you would like to get involved too, please contact Sam Cload on samcload@saracens.net