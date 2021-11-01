Lozowski hails squad character after Stoop success

Alex Lozowski says the character in the group shone through to secure the late win over Harlequins on Sunday afternoon.

The fly-half was the Player of the Match for the second time this season and deservedly so, scoring 19 points with a 100% record from the boot as he kicked Sarries to a dramatic victory.

“We’re delighted to have won that game. We had to hang on at the end and we were second best for large spells but we dug in and stuck together which was brilliant.” Said the 28-year-old.

He continued: “In that first half if we’re honest it looked like we weren’t ready to come here and play a really tough game of rugby but in the second half we turn it around, got a bit more ball and sorted the ruck out so it got better after that.”

With five penalties and two conversions Lozowski held his nerve in the local derby, and despite getting the individual plaudits he credited the whole squad for their effort.

“The character in this group is a quality that we hold dear and our togetherness has never been questioned which we showed at the end.”