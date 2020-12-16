Lucozade Sport first to partner with all Saracens sports teams

Saracens Rugby Club and Saracens Mavericks Netball can today announce a multi-year partnership with the UKs number 1 sports drink; Lucozade Sport to become the organisation’s Official Sports Drink Partner.

The partnership is a first for Saracens as Lucozade Sport will be the first ever partner to work across and fuel all three teams – Saracens Men’s rugby, Saracens Women’s rugby and Saracens Mavericks’ netball. Driven by a shared pursuit of greater parity in the men’s and women’s game, Saracens are proud to be joined by Lucozade Sport to help make this a reality in both rugby and netball.

Lucozade Sport provides carbohydrates and electrolytes to enhance hydration and help maintain performance during prolonged endurance exercise. Therefore, Saracens Men, Saracens Women and Saracens Mavericks will all use Lucozade Sport products and hardware as an integral part of the different team’s hydration strategies – an area that will contribute to the sport club’s pursuit of peak performance.

All three teams have begun using Lucozade Sport products in both training and matchdays and will welcome the brand to the Saracens side-line for every matchday once their respective seasons begin.

Saracens Group Head of Partnerships, Lucy Englander, said: “Lucozade Sport are the latest partner to join the family and we are absolutely delighted to have them on board. They are a fantastic brand with a rich history in sport, and we are thrilled to see Lucozade Sport will be the first brand in our roster to support all three of our wonderful teams, Saracens Men, Saracens Women and Saracens Mavericks. Welcome to the family, Lucozade Sport!”

Head of Partnerships at Lucozade Sport, Matthew Riches, added: “Working with Saracens across their rugby and netball teams is something we’re excited to launch and to build on. We share the club’s vision for the future across women and men’s sport and look forward to seeing all of the teams safely back in action soon.”

For more information, visit www.lucozadesport.com.