Maitland named in Scotland Six Nations squad

Sean Maitland has been selected Scotland’s 38-man squad for the Six Nations.

The Saracens winger is regular in Gregor Townsend’s side and has 44 caps for his nation.

New Zealand-born, Maitland qualifies for the Scots through his Glaswegian grandparents and made a try-scoring international debut against England in 2013.

He went on to start every match of the Six Nations that year and, following a sequence of fine club and country showings, was rewarded with selection for the British & Lions tour of Australia.

Maitland has since featured at two World Cups and has 13 Scotland tries to his name.