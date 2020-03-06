Maitland on the wing for Frances Test

Sean Maitland will edge closer to 50 international caps this weekend when Scotland take on France in the 2020 Six Nations.

The Saracens flyer has been named on the wing for Gregor Townsend’s side who are looking for their second win over the tournament after defeating Italy to nil last time out.

Winger Maitland has played 47 games for Scotland, scoring 13 tries in all.

Head coach Townsend said: “This week we face a France team that looks galvanised since the World Cup, with a potential Grand Slam in their sights following impressive wins over England, Italy and Wales.

“We have a lot of respect for their coaching team and the quality of player they possess throughout their squad, many of them just in their early stages of their international careers. We’re going to have to deliver our best rugby of the championship in order to beat a team in such good form.”