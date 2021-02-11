Mako returns for England against Italy

Eight Saracens have been named in England’s 23 for their second Six Nations match against Italy on Saturday.

Mako Vunipola comes straight into the starting line-up after recovering from injury and is joined in the pack by Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola.

Captain Owen Farrell switches to inside centre and Elliot Daly continues at full-back.

Mako returns from injury for his first game of 2021.

Jamie George is selected among the replacements alongside Bristol Bears loanees Ben Earl and Max Malins.

Head coach Eddie Jones said: “As always, we’ve picked what we think is our strongest 23 to try and win the game.

“We’re pleased to have Mako and Kyle back into the team and we’ve made some changes to our starting XV, but our finishers are just as important to our game plan. We look at the whole 80 minutes.

“We’ve trained very well this week, I’ve been very pleased with the players’ attitudes and work-rate.

“We’re hoping to put on a good performance on Saturday and kick on with our Guinness Six Nations campaign.”

England v Italy is live on ITV 1 and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

England XV Starters

15 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 48 caps)

14 Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 47 caps)

13 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 35 caps)

12 Owen Farrell (C) (Saracens, 89 caps)

11 Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 62 caps)

10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 73 caps)

9 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 105 caps)

1 Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 63 caps)

2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 27 caps)

3 Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 40 caps)

4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 44 caps)

5 Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 5 caps)

6 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 86 caps)

7 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 29 caps)

8 Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 57 caps)

Finishers

16 Jamie George (Saracens, 55 caps)

17 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 24 caps)

18 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

19 Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 17 caps)

20 Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 9 caps)

21 Jack Willis (Wasps, 2 caps)

22 Dan Robson (Wasps, 8 caps)

23 Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 4 caps)