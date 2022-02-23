Mako Vunipola has his sights set on further success with Sarries

Mako Vunipola is showing no signs of slowing down, and after signing a new deal at Saracens he has his sights set on further success in the coming years.

The 31-year-old put pen to paper to remain at StoneX Stadium alongside his brother Billy and following the return to the Premiership, he believes Sarries are in a good position in their pursuit of silverware this season.

“It’s been OK so far. We’re in second place at the minute and the league is really competitive so we’re pleased but we know there is more to come and we’ll continue to dig deep for each other.” Said the three-time British and Irish Lion.

He added: “We want to be challenging on both fronts (Domestic and European). That’s our goal but we’ve got to make it happen by playing as well as we can.”

Vunipola has been taking on extra responsibilities this season was captain for a number of matches, and it is something that he has thrived on with several outstanding performances.

“I don’t feel like I’ve changed much, I guess maybe people look to me a bit more with some of the boys missing on international duty, but we’ve all stepped up and I’ve enjoyed it.

This season, one thing I’ve learnt is I have been trying to spread myself too thin, to do too much. Overthinking is probably the right word – overthinking how I should approach a new Saracens squad. The way I can help them best is by showing them.”

Despite plenty of speculation about his future Vunipola knew he would never be departing StoneX, and he wants to give back to the club where he has been for over a decade.

“Saracens have been so good to our family so it was difficult to see myself anywhere else. At this point I’m not ready to go away!”

The Saracens Supporting Tonga Campaign, set up by Mako, Billy, Manu and Kapeli has so far raised almost £15,000 to help those affected by the recent Tsunami, and the prop admitted it was a deeply concerning time.

“My grandmother said she had never seen anything like it, and now it’s trying to clear up all the ash and debris, and get essential supplies. My dad is worried as he hasn’t been home for a long time. When the borders open up, and we’re able to go visit, he will be the first one there.”

With 67 caps for England it has been well documented about his absence from the Six Nations squad, but as his performances have shown he is as motivated as ever to get back in the national side.

“I am disappointed not to be involved but I only wish the best things for them. The boys still in the squad, I’m still good mates with, I talk to them and when we play against each other, it is what it is. Someone has got to miss out, I’ve got a clear understanding of how I can get myself back into it and all you can wish for is the best for the team.”

Mako has been in vintage form of late, and if he can continue to deliver those kind of performances he will be doing all he can to ensure that he has his hands on a trophy or two come the end of the season.