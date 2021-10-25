Malins: The tights might be here to stay!

Max Malins became the first player in Premiership history to score two hat-tricks in a week as he put in another Player of the Match performance against Wasps.

The 24-year-old has been in the form of his life since returning from his loan spell at Bristol, and despite crossing for four tries on Sunday he was more focused about the win for the Men in Black.

“It was a very good performance and a great result. For me personally I managed to get on the end of some play on the inside but it was all about the team.” Said Malins.

The opening 40 minutes saw plenty of endeavour without the clinical edge that Sarries would have been looking for, but Malins was encouraged with the display after the break.

“It was pretty loose in the first half but we managed to tighten things up and be a bit more direct. We stuck at it and were more patient in the second half which was seen with some of our tries.”

He added: “We had to pay Wasps the respect that they deserve and we knew that we couldn’t afford to drop off one bit in our performance, they are a great attacking side and they showed that when they scored a couple in the second half.”

When asked about his Autumn aspirations as he heads to Jersey with England before the tests against Tonga, Australia and South Africa, Malins says he will embrace the opportunity to add to his eight caps.

“I’m really enjoying my rugby so we’ll head in to camp now and see what comes of it!”

The final question was regarding his tight-wearing exploits on Sunday since the World Rugby rule change, and they seemed to work well for him!

“I might have to keep on wearing them!” Was the jovial response when referring to his plans for them moving forward.