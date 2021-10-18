Malins: “We’ll take huge confidence from Bath win”

Player of the Match Max Malins was thrilled with the performance at the Recreation Ground which saw Sarries score 10 tries in the demolition of Bath on Sunday afternoon.

The versatile back scored a hat-trick in what turned out to be the biggest away win in Premiership history, but despite all of the free-flowing scores he was quick to pay tribute to the pack.

“That performance is all part of our hard work. We came out firing early on and it’s massive credit to our forwards as they gave us backs the foundation to play from and score those tries in the first half.”

The 24-year-old said the squad wanted to react after the first half display against Newcastle, which they certainly showed.

“There was a big focus on our energy this week. Against Newcastle last week we faltered due to mistakes and we wanted to bounce back, I thought we did that brilliantly today.”

He added: “We’ve got to keep driving those high standards. When we look back on it we’ll probably be disappointed with those last 15 minutes but we’re building each week.”

Malins has big aims both personally and for the group this season, and he is already looking ahead to the visit of Wasps on Sunday.

“We’ll take huge confidence from this in to the Wasps game, our aim is to take this team somewhere we haven’t been before.”

When quizzed about the England squad, he didn’t shy away from his ambitions in the white shirt.

“We’ll see what happens, but if I get the chance I really want to make my stamp on that England jersey.”