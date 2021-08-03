Marlie Packer signs new contract with Saracens Women

Saracens is delighted to reveal that Marlie Packer has put pen to paper on a new deal at StoneX Stadium.

The experienced back-rower, who has 76 England caps knows exactly what it takes to win silverware at the highest level, winning the World Cup with England in 2014 as well as four Grand Slam titles for the Red Roses.

The 31-year-old was the top try-scorer en route to the inaugural Premier 15s title in 2018, and also received the Coaches Player of the Season Award that year.

Packer, who is a full-time contracted England player has made 46 appearances for the Women in Black, and will be looking to continue her impressive performances during the 2021/22 campaign.

“It’s a massive year ahead of us and we are all super excited for the season to get going!”

Head Coach Alex Austerberry says Packer will continue to be a crucial member of his squad moving forward.

“Marlie is a high quality player, a World Cup winner who is vastly experienced. Her energy and work rate is infectious and her determination to improve is great so it is fantastic that she has committed to the club.”