Marlie Packer to miss Women’s Six Nations
Saracens Women and England backrower Marlie Packer will miss the 2020 Women’s Six Nations.
Packer sustained an ankle injury requiring surgery in Saracens Women’s Tyrrells Premier 15s match against Worcester Warriors Women.
She will miss the upcoming tournament as a result.
She will now follow a return to play plan in conjunction with the England and Saracens medical teams.
