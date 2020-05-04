Maro Itoje – Lockdown Stories

As lockdown continues, one of the biggest changes to every day life has been schools temporarily closing and all education moving to home schooling.

England and Saracens lock forward Maro Itoje wanted to find out the effects of the lockdown on Children and try to help keep them motivated. He has teamed up with Edgware Primary School to encourage pupils to share their stories and thoughts about being in lockdown by writing a short story or poem. Maro will be sending prizes to a short list of winners whose poems can be found below.

‘It’s been incredible to read all the children’s stories and hear how resilient they have been. Something that has shone through in all of the stories is the empathy the pupils have for others and their desire to use the additional time they have at home constructively. It’s clear that in the face of adversity, these kids have the right attitude which is fantastic to see’

Maro Itoje