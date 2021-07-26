Maro Itoje Man of the Match in Lions test opener

Saracens second-rower Maro Itoje delivered a Man of the Match performance for the British & Irish Lions as they won the first test against South Africa in stunning fashion.

The Lions trailed 12-3 at the break but dominated the second 40 minutes to run out 22-17 winners in Cape Town.

Itoje was at his destructive best throughout, and deservedly got plenty of accolades after the match. However, he is refusing to get carried away with the second test just around the corner.

“Obviously this was a great win, but I’m a man who likes to look at history and see how other tours have unfolded.” Said the 26-year-old.

He added: “Winning a Test match with the Lions is rare. We only play once every four years and it’s unique, but this win will mean nothing unless we go out and win next weekend. So while this is a great win I’m proud to be part of, we know that we need to do a job next weekend. That’s when it really counts.”

There was also plenty of other Saracens representation in the first test, with Owen Farrell kicking the crucial penalty in the closing stages to confirm the win, whilst Elliot Daly started at outside centre and Mako Vunipola had a superb impact in the front-row after coming on in the second half.

