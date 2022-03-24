Saracens

WEBSTORY

Match Day Guide – The Showdown 2, in association with City Index

24-03-2022 The Showdown 2 - Charlotte Marshall

We hope you are looking forward to the game on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for what promises to be a spectacular day of sport and entertainment!

Please read the information below to find out everything you need to know ahead of the game from travel, event timings, stadium maps and more.

There are a few ESSENTIAL things you need to know before heading to the game:

1) You MUST bring your SHOWDOWN 2 ticket with you to access Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. To do this DOWNLOAD your ticket/s in advance: either to your mobile device, or PRINT on A4 paper.

NOTE – StoneX Stadium Seasonal Membership Cards are NOT VALID FOR ENTRY.

2) You may NOT bring a bag to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that is larger than A4 size.

3) Tottenham Hotspur is a CASHLESS stadium.

HAVEN'T SECURED YOUR TICKET? BOOK NOW!

EVENT INFORMATION / MAP

Date: Saturday 26th March

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 748 High Road, Tottenham, London, N17 0AP

Gates: 12H30

Kick-off: 15H00

Bars close: 18H30

Stadium closes: 19H00

THS map
More information

TICKETING / TICKETING OFFICE

Please remember to download your tickets at home before you arrive at the stadium.

Please note there is NO ticket collection or ticket printing service on the day.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ticket office will be open on the day at 11H30 for the purchase of tickets or if you have any general queries. This is located North-West of the stadium, please see the map above.

PLEASE NOTE, our online ticket platform closes on Friday 25th at 08H00. After that, tickets can be purchased on the day from 11H30 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ticket office.

STRICT BAG POLICY

Spurs have a restricted bag policy at the Stadium. Any bag must adhere to their guidelines or it will not be permitted into the stadium.

find out more

TRAVEL

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is easily accessible by public transport. You are advised to check your journey prior to leaving in case of any line closures or diversions.

More information

STADIUM (CASHLESS / COVID)

CASHLESS STADIUM

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium operates a fully cashless stadium for increased speed of service and improved hygiene.

COVID-19

COVID passes are not required as a condition of entry to a match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fans are still encouraged to follow public health guidance when attending matches, including wearing face coverings when indoors or in crowded areas, maintaining good hand hygiene and not attending if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

Cashless - more information
covid - find out more

FOOD AND DRINK

There are a wide range of food and drink choices available at the stadium, including a Saracens pie!

find out more

MATCH DAY ENTERTAINMENT

Arrive early to enjoy all that Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has to offer and look out for the pre-match entertainment happening all around the stadium!

Make sure you check out the Fan Zone (South Podium) pre-game and post-game, expect DJ sets, live performances and much more…

Please note that the Fan Zone will only be accessible for ticket holders in the South, East and West Stand pre-match. However, post-match all ticket holders will be able to access this area.

KEY THINGS TO CHECK-OUT ON THE DAY…

· The Goal Line Bar (Europe’s longest bar) in the South Stand.

· The Tottenham Hotspur Retail store – the largest retail space of any football club in Europe. Saracens merchandise will be available to purchase from this store!

· The Beavertown Microbrewery – South-East corner of the stadium, level 1.

POST GAME – BARS AND LEAVING THE STADIUM

Stick around post game to continue enjoying all the food and drink offerings at the stadium. Why not head to the Fan Zone (South Stand) and check out the DJ set?

Please note the bars will close at 18H30, with the stadium closing at 19H00.

Due to the size of the crowd, and nature of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, please expect congestion when leaving the stadium. To avoid queues and maximise your match day experience, we highly recommend you stick around, enjoy the food, drink and entertainment and make your journey home at least an hour after the final whistle.

RETAIL / PROGRAMMES

The Saracens Store will be heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! The Tottenham Experience located at the southern end of the stadium is home to the largest retail space of any football club in Europe. The store will open on match day at 9H30 and will close at 18H30.

Make sure you head to store to get kitted out in the Sarries colours! All the Saracens ranges will be available to buy, from the Castore replica kit to the Training range and the one-off Showdown scarf!

Please note that you will need to visit the retail store prior to entering the stadium or when exiting the stadium, you are not able to get the store from within the stadium.

PROGRAMMES
Programmes will be on sale both outside and inside the stadium.

HOSPITALITY

Please refer to your itineraries you will receive from the Saracens operations team. For any additional queries please email hospitality@saracens.net

CHARITY PARTNER – DUCHENNE UK

As a reminder, our official match day charity partner for The Showdown 2 in association with City Index is Duchenne UK. This is a fantastic charity, and we encourage all fans to give generously. There are numerous ways to donate:

Match day:
1) Head to the bar and ‘buy one for Duchenne’ by donating when you purchase your drink
2) Text TACKLEDMD to 70085 to donate £10
3) If you’re enjoying hospitality at the stadium, you will see pledge cards and donation envelopes on every table.

Thank you in advance for your support. Together, we will end Duchenne.

On the evening of Wednesday 22nd December, a host of Saracens players will be descending on StoneX Stadium to take on the role of coach and give young players from the community the chance to learn from the very best.

The session is open to all players aged U7 – U14 and will provide an opportunity to work with players on a number of skill stations alongside Saracens’ award winning community coaches and high-profile Saracens players under the floodlights of StoneX Stadium on the 4G pitch!

The session will allow young players to train in a fun and enjoyable environment developing individual concepts such as catch & pass, evasion and contact skills. The evening will also allow for players to work on unit development including areas such as rucking, leaching and defence organisation alongside top players.
The coaching session will be followed by an opportunity to collect autographs and mingle with the players responsible for some of the most expansive and entertaining rugby in the Gallagher Premiership.

OVERVIEW

The Saracens Players Coaching Event is Saracens’ most immersive coaching experience. The programme, now in its eighth season, has proven to be a fantastic success generating positive feedback from parents and participants alike.
Saracens profile players are able to attend these evenings to pass on their expert coaching tips to young players across the community. The Saracens players will instil some of the values that drive them, urging young talent to work hard; play with honesty, humility and discipline whilst working together as a team.
Each child will receive their very own limited edition t-shirt to train in and the evening will conclude with an opportunity to collect autographs plus have photos taken with some of the biggest names in the Gallagher Premiership, most of whom are often unable to attend our traditional rugby camps programme.

FEEDBACK

“The evening was fantastic. My son had the best time. It was great to see so many Saracens players in attendance and helping with the coaching. Hats off to you. Will be coming again”
“This was a fantastic event – well organised and well executed by all involved – coaches, players and support staff.”
“Please pass on my thanks to all who helped organise and run the coaching event at Sarries last Wednesday. My 2 boys had a really good time and very much enjoyed training with and meeting the Sarries stars. The coaches and stations were really good and the experience of training on the Sarries pitch will stay with them for a long time. It was a really fun evening and I can’t suggest anything to improve it!”

Specific Course Information:
Course: Saracens Players Coaching Event
Venue: StoneX Stadium
Date: 22/12/21
Time: 18.00 – 18:15 – Arrival for registration
18:30 – Rugby sessions begin
19:30/19:45 – Rugby sessions end & autograph session begins
20:30 – Event close
Ages: U7 – U14
Price: £50.00

Players to be confirmed
*Selected players may be subject to change due to injury, illness or other rugby commitments.

SARACENS RESIDENTIAL RUGBY CAMP, FEATURING A DAY TRAINING WITH THE PROS

Come and experience the life of a professional rugby player on our residential camp. For four days and three nights you will eat, sleep, train, recover and abide by the Core Values in the same way as the Saracens first team do daily.

Throughout your time with some of our top coaches you will work on differing skills that will make you a more rounded player and give you the ability to view the game from different perspectives on the pitch. You will develop skills in leadership, decision making and goal setting as well as creating a game plan that will suit the players around you, culminating in playing a match at StoneX Stadium on the last day with your families invited to be there to watch.  

A day with the pros early in the week will see players experiencing training alongside the professional players in the morning, learning directly from the likes of Maro Itoje, Jamie George and club captain Owen Farrell (players subject to injuries and enforced international leave). After lunch the players will have the opportunity to watch the first team train and ask questions of the management to explore reasoning behind certain activities and improve depth of knowledge that they can take away to their own clubs. There will be an opportunity then for pictures, autographs and questions when the session has finished.

Outside of training the players will learn more about nutrition, the best ways to recover after rugby activity and what work is done away from the pitch in terms of preparation and analysis, all of which will help players achieve their goals set out with coaches throughout the camp.

Our coaches will each bring a range of skills all specialising in different areas of the game. Their knowledge will enable players to work on position specific skills, as well as giving them the opportunity to learn something new, including kicking, scrummaging and passing as well as the contact areas of the game.

Whilst at a Saracens Rugby Camp children will strive to adhere to our core values:

Discipline

We understand our role within the team and commit to be the best that we can be.

Honesty

We are honest with our self and help create a safe environment where others can give and receive honest feedback.

Work Rate

We work together as a team and always give 100%.

Humility

We are good losers as well as good winners and we treat everyone with respect.

Included

TRAVELLING BY TRAIN

The stadium is served by four train stations:

  1. White Hart Lane (London Overground): approx. 5 mins walk to the stadium – that’s more or less 500 steps for those of you with fitness apps.
  2. Northumberland Park (Abellio Greater Anglia services): approx. 10 mins walk to the stadium and about 1,000 steps.
  3. Tottenham Hale (Victoria line and Abellio Greater Anglia services): approx. 25 mins walk to the stadium and roughly 2,500 steps.
  4. Seven Sisters (Victoria line and London Overground): approx. 30 mins walk to the stadium and around 3,000 steps.

You are advised to check your journey prior to leaving in case of any line closures or diversions.

Travelling through Victoria
Take the Victoria line to Seven Sisters or Tottenham Hale, then take a bus to the stadium or walk. If you wish to take the Overground to White Hart Lane, you are advised to board at Liverpool Street.

Travelling through Waterloo
Take the Northern line to Euston and then use the Victoria line as above.

Travelling through Paddington or Marylebone
Take the Circle line to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane. Alternatively, you could take the Metropolitan line to Kings Cross and the Victoria line as above. (If you are travelling through Marylebone you will need to walk to Baker Street to access the Circle and Metropolitan lines).

Travelling through Euston or Kings Cross St Pancras
An alternative to using the Victoria line is to take the Circle or Metropolitan lines to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane.

Travelling through Liverpool Street
Use London Overground for direct trains to White Hart Lane, or Greater Anglia for direct trains to Northumberland Park.

Travelling through Stratford
Take a direct Greater Anglia train to Northumberland Park.

Travelling through Fenchurch Street
Walk to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane.

TRAVELLING BY BUS

The stadium is well-served by TfL buses, albeit with some services diverted during the road closure period.

Bus diversions will be minimised, so they are back operating on the High Road as soon as possible after the final whistle.

Before and during a match, services that normally run up and down the High Road (149, 259, 279 and 349) are diverted to the east of the stadium at Lansdowne Road, rejoining the High Road at the Northumberland Park junction.

You are advised to check your journey prior to leaving in case of any line closures or diversions.

CYCLING TO THE STADIUM

We encourage spectators to cycle to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.  There is ample cycle parking around the stadium and at the Tottenham Community Sports Centre and St Francis De Sales School, with capacity for 220 bicycles across the two sites.

Cycle Superhighway 1 begins on Church Road immediately opposite the stadium and runs to Liverpool Street station.

There is both on-street and off-street cycle parking provided in the local area around the stadium.

TRAVELLING BY CAR

No parking
There is no parking available for general admission fans at the stadium.

The road closures also mean that, if you choose to travel by car, you will not be able to exit any car parking facility within the road closure area for one hour after the final whistle.

Therefore, in most cases, we discourage fans from driving to the stadium, so please explore your public transport options before travelling.

Accessible Parking

TBC. For any queries please email supporterservices@saracens.net

DONATE £5 TO ENTER OUR FREE PRIZE DRAW TO WIN … 

…an incredible money can’t buy prize, donated by our good friends at StoneX 

A trip for two people to a Saracens European away game during the 2022-23 season, including return flights with the Saracens squad, staff and guests, one nights hotel accommodation, evening dinner and pre-match lunch with senior Saracens staff and guests, and two tickets to the game.

 

HOW TO ENTER

  1. Make your £5 donation via our online donation link here 
  2. Alternatively, enter for free via the online prize draw form at the bottom of this page 

 

FREE PRIZE DRAW – TERMS AND CONDITIONS

 

1. By entering the prize draw you are agreeing to these prize draw Terms and Conditions.

2. The prize draw is being run by Saracens Ltd on behalf of Duchenne UK.

 

Eligibility to Enter

 

3. The prize draw is open to entrants over 18 years of age. Employees of Saracens Ltd are excluded from the prize draw.

4. In entering the prize draw, you confirm that you are eligible to do so and eligible to claim any prize you may win.

6. The prize draw is free to enter.

 

How to Enter

 

7. To be automatically entered into the prize draw simply donate £5 to Duchenne UK, either when purchasing tickets for the Showdown 2 match or via the +5 4 Duchenne donation button at  www.saracens.com/duchenne-uk-theshowndown2-match-day-charity-partner/ from Monday 6th December 2021 until 3.00pm on Saturday 26th March 2022; or enter for free by completing the free entry form at  www.saracens.com/duchenne-uk-theshowndown2-match-day-charity-partner/ from Monday 6th December 2021 until 3.00pm on Saturday 26th March 2022. Entries received after this time and date will not be included in the draw.

8. Saracens will not accept responsibility if contact details provided are incomplete or inaccurate.

 

The Prize

 

9.  The prize will be a trip for two people to a Saracens European away game during the 2022-23 season, including return flights with the Saracens squad, staff and guests, one nights hotel accommodation, evening dinner and pre-match lunch with senior Saracens staff and guests, and two tickets to the game. The two return flights will be economy and will depart and arrive at an airport chosen by Saracens Ltd. The hotel accommodation will be chosen by Saracens Ltd and will include one double or twin bedroom and breakfast for two people. The two winners will join other Saracens guests for an evening three course dinner, including selected wines and beers. The two winners will also join other Saracens guests for a pre-match lunch, either at the stadium or at another venue near the stadium when selected wines and beers will again be provided. 

10. The draw will be made online and the winner drawn at random.

11. The Saracens European away game will be chosen by Saracens Ltd with the winners joining Saracens staff and other guests on this organised trip.

12. The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no cash alternatives will be offered.

13. If the winner is unable to use the prize they must notify Saracens as soon as possible so that it can be offered to another randomly drawn entrant to the Prize Draw.

14. The decision of Saracens regarding any aspect of the prize draw is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.

 

Winner Announcement

 

15. The winner will be notified after 26th March 2022 via the email address provided.

16. If the winner does not respond to the emails notifying them of their win within 14 days they will lose their right to the prize, and Saracens reserves the right to choose and notify a new winner.

 

Receipt of the Prize

 

17. The winner will be provided with full details of the prize, dates, times and travel plans once the 2022-23 European fixtures have been confirmed.  

 

Data Protection and Publicity

 

18. You consent to any personal information you provide in entering the prize draw being used by Saracens Ltd for the purposes of administering the prize draw, and for those purposes as defined within our privacy notice.

19. All entrants may apply for details of the winning participant by contacting us at e-mail address to be given

20. All personal information shall be used in accordance with Saracens Ltd Privacy Notice.

 

Limitation of Liability

 

21. Saracens Ltd does not accept any liability for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by any entrants as a result of either participating in the prize draw or being selected for a prize, save that Saracens Ltd does not exclude its liability for death or personal injury as a result of its own negligence.

22. Saracens reserves the right to cancel the prize draw or amend these terms and conditions at any time, without prior notice.

23. The prize draw and these Terms and Conditions will be governed by English law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.