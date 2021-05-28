MATCH POSTPONED | Saracens Men v Hartpury University RFC

The Round 11 Greene King IPA Championship match against Hartpury due to be played tomorrow at StoneX Stadium has unfortunately been postponed.

The interim decision to postpone the fixture has been taken by the Rugby Football Union after a number of Hartpury University players tested positive for COVID-19 and several other players are now isolating as close contacts.

The decision follows the detailed medical protocols in place to ensure that the health and wellbeing of all players and support staff is protected.

An RFU Disputes Committee will meet ASAP to determine next steps for the fixture.

We will keep all supporters informed via the Saracens website and email.

Ticket Holder / Live Stream purchasers information

Ticket holders and live stream purchasers for the match will receive further information early next weekincluding details of refund and transfer options via the Saracens website and email.