Team News | Bristol Bears vs Saracens Women (AP15s Rd9)

Backrow Georgia Evans believes her side have now “set the standard,” that they need to maintain, after a dominant performance last weekend against Worcester.

Reflecting on the performance against the Warriors, Evans was pleased with the work her side had put in against a determined opposition.

“We knew what Worcester were going to bring and that they were going to make us work hard for it. They did that, so it was really good to get that win. We can’t drop from where we’re at now.”

In truth, it has been something of a stop-start season so far for Saracens and Evans has challenged her side to keep the momentum going this weekend against Bristol.

“We’ve been a bit inconsistent at times, so we’re really looking forward to going down there and hopefully backing up the performance.”

After a positive display last weekend against the Warriors, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has named an unchanged pack for the trip to Bristol Bears.

Mackenzie Carson, May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford remain in the front row, whilst last weekend’s Player of the Match Louise McMillan is again joined by Fi McIntosh in the second-row.

The backrow sees the international trio of Evans, Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall continue to start.

It’s the backline where there have been changes in personnel ahead of tomorrow’s match.

At scrum-half, Leanne Infante starts against her former club, having made a try scoring appearance off the bench last weekend. She is joined at halfback by Red Roses colleague Zoe Harrison.

There’s a shuffle in the rest of the backline too, with Sarah McKenna shifting from fullback to inside centre. Sydney Gregson starts again at outside centre, following a try scoring performance last weekend at StoneX.

The back three sees Lotte Clapp and Coreen Grant continue on the wings, whilst Jess Breach starts at fullback for the first time in Saracens colours.

On the bench, Jodie Rettie, Mica Gooding and Alex Ellis will add firepower to the scrum, with Sharifa Kasolo and Grace Moore both eager to impress again after starring off the bench last weekend.

In the backs, Ella Wyrwas is poised to make an impact, whilst Flo Williams returns to the matchday 23. They are both joined by Isla Alejandro amongst the replacements.

Both matches between these two sides last season were decided by less than a score, and Evans knows that her side will have to dig deep to come away with a result from Shaftesbury Park.

“Bristol is always a tough place to go to. We’re both vying for the top four spots at this point in time. It’s an exciting game but a challenge as well.”

Saracens Women’s Team vs Bristol Bears

1. Mackenzie Carson

2. May Campbell

3. Kelsey Clifford

4. Fiona McIntosh

5. Lou McMillan

6. Georgia Evans

7. Marlie Packer (co-captain)

8. Poppy Cleall

9. Leanne Infante

10. Zoe Harrison

11. Lotte Clapp (co-captain)

12. Sarah McKenna

13. Sydney Gregson

14. Coreen Grant

15. Jess Breach

Replacements

16. Jodie Rettie

17. Mica Gooding

18. Alex Ellis

19. Sharifa Kasolo

20. Grace Moore

21. Ella Wyrwas

22. Flo Williams

23. Isla Alejandro