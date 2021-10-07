Match Programmes are back for Saracens v Newcastle Falcons!

Match programmes will be on sale at StoneX Stadium this Saturday for our Gallagher Premiership match against Newcastle Falcons.

With 84 pages full of interviews, news and all of the information you need ahead of the match, make sure you head to one of the many sellers around the stadium to pick up your copy!

The feature interview is with Max Malins who is back in the Black and Red after his spell at Bristol, and there is also a chat with Alex Austerberry who brings you all of the news from Saracens Women who have started the season with four bonus point wins.

For those not in attendance, you can order a copy online by clicking here.