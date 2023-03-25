MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd8)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan was relieved at full-time, as her side pulled back a nine-goal deficit to edge a pulsating clash with Team Bath.

Having trailed at the end of the first three quarters, Mavericks hit the front with seven minutes to go, as they refused to relinquish the lead.

Reflecting at full-time, Buchanan admitted that her side shouldn’t have found themselves in the position they did but praised the spirit they showed in pulling back the result.

“We like to make it hard for ourselves! We shouldn’t have put ourselves in that position in the first quarter and we were a bit edgy throughout the whole game. The last quarter though, we really gained control and I’m so proud of the group for getting themselves over the line.”

Despite a first away win of the season, Buchanan was left frustrated with some of the execution of her side, especially in the transitions from defence to attack.

“We’ve got some work to do still though. We turned over a really good amount of ball, but the transition wasn’t really there at times.”

Just when Mavericks thought they had grabbed a foothold in the match, they suffered a blow, both figuratively and literally, as Christina Shaw left the court after a nasty collision in the defensive third. Buchanan was able to provide a positive update on the Goalkeeper and praised her side for the way they responded to the setback.

“There was a bit of commotion in the last quarter, and it could have gone the other way. Christina got pretty hurt, but the group really hooked in and I’m so proud of how they put their foot on the accelerator in that last part. She’s all good but she’ll have a bit of a sore eye for the next few days.”

There really is no let-up for Mavs at the moment with champions Manchester Thunder coming to HSV on Sunday. Buchanan was thrilled with the fight her side showed in Bath and challenged them to execute better in front of a home crowd tomorrow afternoon.

“We proved that we have grit and that we can pull through in tight matches. We love playing at home with that crowd and we always step up a notch. We always have a really good battle with Thunder, so the players are really looking forward to it. There isn’t much you can change in a few days, so we just need to work on that execution.”