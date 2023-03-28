MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd9)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan admitted that it felt like “one that got away,” as her side suffered defeat to Manchester Thunder.

In an entertaining game at HSV, Thunder raced out of the blocks, before Mavericks started to reel them in, eventually coming up just short.

Speaking at full-time, Buchanan was understandably disappointed, feeling that her side had missed out on converting some key chances.

“Thunder are a quality side, but we had opportunities to win that and come back into it. There’s only so many times that you can say that you had opportunities. I think the reality is that is where we’re at as a side at the moment. Our turnover stats were really good, but we need to figure out how to convert them more consistently.”

This was the second match of the weekend for Mavericks, meaning that Buchanan had to rotate her squad throughout, with Britney Clarke and Georgia Lees both impressing.

“I was really happy with the players that came on, I thought that they were really impactful. Britney in particular was solid for us, especially considering the start to the season she has had. Georgia came in too and really opened up the attacking end. She was a really calm head on the ball.”

Buchanan was also quick to highlight the impact of young gun Aliyah Zaranyika, who kept up her fine early season form.

“Aliyah as well after getting player of the match on Friday, came in against one of the best wing attacks in the world and made sure it wasn’t an easy game for her. I’m so impressed with the progress that she is making.”

Mavericks will have to wait until Monday evening to right the wrongs of this one, when they take on London Pulse at home. Buchanan admits that her side are looking for the scalp of one of the top of the table sides, but insisted that they needed to put the work in on the training court.

“The reality is that we’ve put ourselves in a position where we need to take a scalp off of one of those teams at the top. It’s a missed opportunity here but we need to try and find it somewhere else. We love this home venue. Pulse is a bit of a London derby, so we’ll be right up for that one, but there’s a lot of work to put in between now and then.”