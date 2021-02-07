Match Report: DMP Durham Sharks 3-73 Saracens Women

Written By Jonny Bray

Saracens Women bounced back from their first loss in over 30 matches with a commanding 73-3 victory against DMP Durham Sharks.

Vicky Fleetwood, Poppy Cleall (2) and May Campbell secured a try bonus-point in a dominant first half before Number 8 Cleall completed her hat-trick.

Chantelle Miell, Georgia Evans, Lottie Clapp, Kelsey Clifford, Alysha Corrigan and Deborah Fleming also crossed the whitewash for the Women in Black.

The opening five minutes proved even but thereafter it was all the visitors. Fleetwood collected Holly Aitchison’s pop to crash over following patient build-up with the fly-half adding the extras.

DMP replied via a Beth Blacklock penalty, though it was the points they enjoyed in the 70 minutes.

England international Cleall then cleaned up the scraps from a collapsed driving maul and barreled over two players and she grabbed her second from a barnstorming carry.

More lethal attacking play from inside five metres saw Sarries score again through hooker Campbell, ahead of Cleall starting the second half in similar fashion to her first-half exploits.

The 28-year-old hit an excellent line to speed under the sticks for her third score of the contest.

Miell then touched down after Saracens created an overlap, leaving her to score a converted try and Wales lock Evans continued the away side’s fine performance with a dot down.

Mesmerising footwork from Aitchison down the left flank then created space for a pass to Clapp, who scored despite finding herself in a tight scenario by the left corner flag and prop Clifford notched her first senior try from the back of a maul after more close quarters attacking play.

Canadian Corrigan grabbed the penultimate try on debut before replacement Fleming concluded the result.