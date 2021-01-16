Match Report: Ealing Trailfinders 27-26 Saracens Men

A last-gasp converted Tom Woolstencroft try saw Saracens come away from Ealing Trailfinders with a losing bonus point in the Trailfinders Challenge Cup.

With the clock in the red, the skipper bundled over with fly-half Will Hooley adding the extras to make the final score 27-26.

Wing Angus Kernohan went over early on for the hosts and after several penalties for each side, Elliott Obatoyinbo crossed to give the visitors a slender half-time advantage.

Ealing turned things around when hooker Alun Walker scored and he grabbed a second following a finish from Sarries’ Kapeli Pifeleti.

Late on Woolstencroft was shoved over to reduce the deficit to one in what proved to be an entertaining encounter.

It was the Trailfinders who opened the scoring through the boot of Craig Willis and from the restart, a combination of Ben Harris and Ollie Stonham won a shot at goal for Hooley who slotted with ease.

From then, Ealing went on the offensive. Craig Hampson sniped in behind and with Saracens on the back foot, the home side used an overlap to good effect with Kernohan dotting down in the corner.

Sarries advanced thereafter and caused Ealing problem. Jon Kpoku used his large frame to charge down but as the Men in Black closed in on the line, Trailfinders regrouped and managed thwart any points against.

Hooley kicked two penalties soon after and his counterpart Willis was successful with another attempt before Obatoyinbo snuck over. Moving quickly from the scrum, the full-back found space on the left flank and dived over on the bounce to give Saracens the lead at the interval.

The first 15 minutes of the second half proved to be a quiet affair until Walker got his name on the scoresheet from a pushover.

Callum Hunter-Hill responded with a punching run through the middle and Rotimi Segun went close with a powerful run ahead of Pifeleti benefitting from a fast-moving maul.

In similar fashion, Ealing’s Walker got his second of the match to put the hosts out of reach. But it was Woolstencroft who had the final say to earn a point for Saracens.