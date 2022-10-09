MATCH REPORT | Newcastle Falcons 14-34 Saracens Men

Saracens Men returned to the top of the Gallagher Premiership table with a ruthless 34-14 victory over Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park.

The Men in Black were relentless from the first minute and continued their perfect start to the season by registering their fourth bonus-point win in a row in another exciting attacking display by the whole 23.

Sarries came flying out of the blocks and scored their first try with just three minutes on the clock. Elliot Daly was put through a gap and then his perfect grubber kick bounced up to a grateful Alex Lewington who dived over from two metres out. The conversion went wide in the wind, but the visitors had an early 5-0 advantage.

It got even better just five minutes later as Kapeli Pifeleti crossed for try number two as the Londoners took control at Kingston Park. A penalty was kicked to the corner, and then the hooker peeled off the back of a maul and bundled to the line. Owen Farrell’s conversion made it 12-0 with just nine minutes gone.

Newcastle then got some much-needed possession as they looked for a route back in to the game, but they were up against a clinical Sarries side who landed another punch on the 23 minute mark with their third try.

A five metre scrum gave them the perfect platform, and then some quick hands down the short-side from Callum Hunter-Hill and Daly released Alex Lozowski who had the simple task of dotting down in the corner. Farrell’s excellent conversion extended the lead to 19 points.

The bonus point was firmly in sight and Ivan Van Zyl’s line break looked to have created the chance, but his wide pass to Lewington allowed Adam Radwan the time to get back and drag him in to touch.

They didn’t have to wait much longer for the bonus point though, as it came courtesy of Max Malins with 10 minutes until the break. Another penalty went to the corner, and a big carry from Billy Vunipola took play right up to the line. It was then shifted form left to right, and Malins was there on the wing to score the fourth.

Farrell’s conversion was the last notable act of a dominant first half, as Sarries went down the tunnel with a 26-0 lead.

McCall’s side looked like they had picked up where they left off at the start of the second half, as Theo McFarland’s break and then wide pass to Daly saw him score in the corner, but play came back for a forward pass and Newcastle got the scrum.

Mako Vunipola was then shown a red card with 30 minutes left for a dangerous clearout at the ruck, but that didn’t seem to bother them as they responded with their fifth try as they entered the thirties.

Once again their high-tempo attack was too much for the defence to deal with, and the fast hands of Ben Earl and Daly set up Malins in the corner for his second of the afternoon. The bench was then brought on as the visitors looked to put their foot down in the closing stages.

The Falcons got themselves on the scoreboard with 15 minutes to go as Jamie Blamire had a clear run to the line, and then just minutes later Mateo Careras pounced on a loose ball as the hosts cut the deficit to 17 points.

Farrell then edged his side further in front with a simple penalty to end any hopes of a Newcastle comeback, and despite another Carreras effort which was denied by the Television Match Official, Sarries headed back down to London with an impressive 34-14 win.