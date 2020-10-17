Match Report: Sale Sharks Women 10-40 Saracens Women

Saracens Women picked up their second bonus-point win of the Allianz Premier 15s season, defeating Sale Sharks Women 10-40 at Heywood Road.

Playing their first-ever match against the Sharks, Alex Austerberry’s side had a flying start, with Chantelle Miell scoring after just two minutes and Zoe Harrison successfully converting.

However, Sale were quick to react, with their winger Carys Hall scoring two tries in quick succession.

The Sharks dominated possession in the first half, but it was Saracens who seized every opportunity. Sarries forwards May Campbell and Poppy Cleall scored two fantastic tries in the 21st and 32nd minute respectively. Harrison again successfully converted both tries.

At half time Sarries lead 10-21.

Saracens started the brighter of the two teams in the second half. Marlie Packer scored after 10 minutes from a pick and go which topped up the try tally to four securing a bonus point for Saracens. Harrison added the extras. However, Sarries were playing with 14 players as Cleall received a red card in the 36th minute.

Lightning speed from Lotte Clapp saw her add an extra five points to the score board as she crashed over the try line on the 55th minute of the game. Harrison was quick to follow. Sydney Gregson made a fantastic break and off-loaded to Harrison who crossed the try line on the 69th minute for what was the sixth and final try of the game. Another fantastic conversion from Harrison made the final score 10-40 to Saracens Women.