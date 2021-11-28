Saracens

Match Report: Saracens Men 25-14 Sale Sharks

28-11-2021 Match Reports - Oli Shapley

Saracens Men returned to Gallagher Premiership action in style as they registered a hard-fought 25-14 win over Sale Sharks at StoneX Stadium.

Mark McCall’s men defended for large periods but were clinical in attack, as tries from Vincent Koch, Sean Maitland and Max Malins proved enough to move Sarries back up to second in the league table. 

The Men in Black started strongly and a huge scrum just inside the Sale half gave them a penalty, and Alex Lozowski made no mistake from the tee to give the hosts an early 3-0 lead.

The Sharks then enjoyed a spell of possession and Raffi Quirke’s kick ahead threatened the Sarries line, but luckily Aled Davies spotted the danger and got back to dot it down.

The first try-scoring opportunity of the match went to Rotimi Segun as turnover ball was spun wide to the winger, but despite his dancing feet he was scrambled in to touch by the aggressive Sale defence. 

The next chance however was taken as Sarries scored their first of the afternoon courtesy of Koch. A brilliant touch-finder from Alex Goode gave them a lineout just five metres out, and a smart move saw the ball quickly moved from the receiver down to the maul which allowed the South African to drive over. Lozowski’s conversion took the lead up to 10-0 with 20 minutes played. 

Sale were growing in to the game and had a chance to get on the board, but AJ MacGinty’s long-range penalty came back off the crossbar and then Max Malins hammered the ball away. 

In an otherwise uneventful first half in freezing conditions, the Sarries defence held firm and another penalty from Lozowski in the final play meant they went down the tunnel with a 13-0 advantage at the break. 

Sale started the second half strongly and had a couple of good chances, but then the game changed as tempers boiled over five minutes after the restart. 

Nick Tompkins’ brilliant covering tackle stopped a certain try, and then he was taken out off the ball by Byron McGuigan which resulted in a red card for the Sale winger. 

Sarries took advantage immediately as Maitland crossed for a brilliant score to put the hosts in complete control. Billy Vunipola took a free kick quickly and bulldozed over the gain line before his looping pass found the winger who had a clear run to the line. The conversion went wide, but the lead was now 18-0 with 30 minutes remaining. 

Sale continued to knock on the door but it played in to Sarries’ hands, as Lozowski then turned defence in to attack with an opportunistic break, and if his offload to Malins hadn’t gone to ground it may well have been one of the tries of the season. 

The visitors did eventually get their score just after the hour mark as their possession got the reward. A string of penalties took them up to the line, and then Ben Curry took a quick tap which saw him crash over from just five metres out. The conversion meant the lead was down to 11 points as we entered the closing stages. 

The result was then put beyond doubt when Malins marked his return from international duty with a score inside the final 10 minutes. Sarries powered all the way up to the line, and then a sensational piece of skill from Goode unlocked the defence with his inside ball fooling everyone and allowing Malins to stroll through. Lozowski’s conversion took the lead up to 25-7. 

Sale refused to lie down though and responded immediately to give themselves the chance of registering a bonus point. The defence switched off and a burst through the middle took the Sharks in to the 22, and the inside ball to Quirke saw him dive over under the sticks. 

The Manchester based side then threw the ball around in search of a way back, but the defence remained solid and Sarries held out for an impressive win, putting them in good stead for the mammoth match at Sandy Park next Saturday against Exeter Chiefs.

On the evening of Wednesday 22nd December, a host of Saracens players will be descending on StoneX Stadium to take on the role of coach and give young players from the community the chance to learn from the very best.

The session is open to all players aged U7 – U14 and will provide an opportunity to work with players on a number of skill stations alongside Saracens’ award winning community coaches and high-profile Saracens players under the floodlights of StoneX Stadium on the 4G pitch!

The session will allow young players to train in a fun and enjoyable environment developing individual concepts such as catch & pass, evasion and contact skills. The evening will also allow for players to work on unit development including areas such as rucking, leaching and defence organisation alongside top players.
The coaching session will be followed by an opportunity to collect autographs and mingle with the players responsible for some of the most expansive and entertaining rugby in the Gallagher Premiership.

OVERVIEW

The Saracens Players Coaching Event is Saracens’ most immersive coaching experience. The programme, now in its eighth season, has proven to be a fantastic success generating positive feedback from parents and participants alike.
Saracens profile players are able to attend these evenings to pass on their expert coaching tips to young players across the community. The Saracens players will instil some of the values that drive them, urging young talent to work hard; play with honesty, humility and discipline whilst working together as a team.
Each child will receive their very own limited edition t-shirt to train in and the evening will conclude with an opportunity to collect autographs plus have photos taken with some of the biggest names in the Gallagher Premiership, most of whom are often unable to attend our traditional rugby camps programme.

FEEDBACK

“The evening was fantastic. My son had the best time. It was great to see so many Saracens players in attendance and helping with the coaching. Hats off to you. Will be coming again”
“This was a fantastic event – well organised and well executed by all involved – coaches, players and support staff.”
“Please pass on my thanks to all who helped organise and run the coaching event at Sarries last Wednesday. My 2 boys had a really good time and very much enjoyed training with and meeting the Sarries stars. The coaches and stations were really good and the experience of training on the Sarries pitch will stay with them for a long time. It was a really fun evening and I can’t suggest anything to improve it!”

Specific Course Information:
Course: Saracens Players Coaching Event
Venue: StoneX Stadium
Date: 22/12/21
Time: 18.00 – 18:15 – Arrival for registration
18:30 – Rugby sessions begin
19:30/19:45 – Rugby sessions end & autograph session begins
20:30 – Event close
Ages: U7 – U14
Price: £50.00

Players to be confirmed
*Selected players may be subject to change due to injury, illness or other rugby commitments.

SARACENS RESIDENTIAL RUGBY CAMP, FEATURING A DAY TRAINING WITH THE PROS

Come and experience the life of a professional rugby player on our residential camp. For four days and three nights you will eat, sleep, train, recover and abide by the Core Values in the same way as the Saracens first team do daily.

Throughout your time with some of our top coaches you will work on differing skills that will make you a more rounded player and give you the ability to view the game from different perspectives on the pitch. You will develop skills in leadership, decision making and goal setting as well as creating a game plan that will suit the players around you, culminating in playing a match at StoneX Stadium on the last day with your families invited to be there to watch.  

A day with the pros early in the week will see players experiencing training alongside the professional players in the morning, learning directly from the likes of Maro Itoje, Jamie George and club captain Owen Farrell (players subject to injuries and enforced international leave). After lunch the players will have the opportunity to watch the first team train and ask questions of the management to explore reasoning behind certain activities and improve depth of knowledge that they can take away to their own clubs. There will be an opportunity then for pictures, autographs and questions when the session has finished.

Outside of training the players will learn more about nutrition, the best ways to recover after rugby activity and what work is done away from the pitch in terms of preparation and analysis, all of which will help players achieve their goals set out with coaches throughout the camp.

Our coaches will each bring a range of skills all specialising in different areas of the game. Their knowledge will enable players to work on position specific skills, as well as giving them the opportunity to learn something new, including kicking, scrummaging and passing as well as the contact areas of the game.

Whilst at a Saracens Rugby Camp children will strive to adhere to our core values:

Discipline

We understand our role within the team and commit to be the best that we can be.

Honesty

We are honest with our self and help create a safe environment where others can give and receive honest feedback.

Work Rate

We work together as a team and always give 100%.

Humility

We are good losers as well as good winners and we treat everyone with respect.

Included