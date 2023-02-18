MATCH REPORT | SARACENS WOMEN 32-12 HARLEQUINS

A power cut just before kick-off couldn’t stop Saracens as they took their winning total to eight and triumphed over London rivals Harlequins at StoneX.

After some physical opening exchanges it was Saracens who opened their account first with Jess Breach cutting a hard line through the Harlequins defence before dotting down in the corner.

It wasn’t long before the rampage began as Poppy Cleall combined with Marlie Packer, unleashing the co-captain who became acquainted with the left hand corner herself.

Despite a competitive kicking battle between Zoe Harrison and Bella Mckenzie after the restart, Harlequins could not open up the field.

A series of well-worked carries took the women in black within striking distance once again in the 24th minute and simple hands saw Coreen Grant over for the hosts in that familiar corner.

There seemed to be two fullbacks on the pitch at the restart when Cleall leapt up to collect the ball before barrelling on.

Saracens continued to assert their dominance with unwavering control and game management leaving the visitors unable to respond.

There were ten minutes left of the half when the bonus point was secured as Harrison took the honours following some relentless pack pressure.

Four minutes later, wave after wave of barrelling runs from Saracens eroded the Quins try line defence and it seemed inevitable when Cleall came away with five points for their efforts.

In the final minutes of the first half the leaders offered no respite and denied any attempt from Harlequins to gain ground as the visitors moved back and forth looking for a way through.

The tide seemed to turn after break as Harlequins emerged with a zip in their step.

McKenzie and Abby Dow linked up well but it was Lagi Tuima who got the side off the ground.

McKenzie slotted the extras taking the standings to 27-7 in the 45th minute.

The player pulling the strings, McKenzie finally got her reward after a beautiful fend allowed her over the whitewash despite a valiant defensive effort from Ella Wyrwas.

There was a huge blow for Saracens in 60th minute – Harrison came off on a back board leaving Sarah McKenna to take up duties at fly-half.

Both sides gave away penalties in a nervy ten minutes following this key change.

Harlequins seemed to open up more however, and started using the full width of the pitch in attack but Saracens kept the threat at bay.

The hosts continued to win those crucial breakdown battles despite their London rivals knocking ferociously on their door.

Alex Austerberry’s side looked like they might strike again in the final ten minutes, finally camping out in the Harlequins’ 22 but the opposition managed to clear their lines.

Grant showed her class on the wing by making key breaks in the outside channel but nothing was to come of them.

The power of the Sarries pack was overwhelming at the death as they secured their only try of the second half from a brutish maul.

One of last weekend’s try scorers Jodie Rettie burrowed down taking the final score to 32-12 and gifting Saracens a bonus point romping of Harlequins in a physical duel.

After this battle, Sarries have further solidified their third place spot underneath Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester-Hartpury.

Written by Elise Hammersley