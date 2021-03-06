Match report: Saracens Women 53-7 Bristol Bears Women

Written by Rory Macnair

A May Campbell hat-trick got Saracens Women back to winning ways at StoneX Stadium in a 53-7 bonus point win over Bristol Bears Women.

An explosive first-half saw the Women in Black firing on all cylinders with Campbell, Emma Uren, Sophie De Goede, Poppy Cleall and Rocky Clark all crossing the whitewash.

Bristol did show menace with a try from Courtney Keight getting them on the board before half-time, but the West Country side struggled to build much more in possession.

Saracens closed out the game with Zoe Harrison scoring in the corner before Campbell completed her hat-trick and kept the Women in Black atop the Allianz Premier 15s table.

Saracens shot off the blocks in the first half with fantastic kick chase from Sophie De Goede. The Canadian’s hard work set up a clinical driving maul try from the five which led to a fourth minute try for Campbell.

Momentum seemed to be with the Women in Black but a looping pass from Harrison was picked off by Bristol’s Courtney Keight who ran in 60 metres for the score. Snowsill duly converted for the visitors to give Bristol a slim lead.

The home side spent no time feeling bad for themselves and responded in impressive fashion. Strong hands and rapid passing saw Emma Uren glide in for her first of the day after the offload from Sarah McKenna.

Just two minutes later Poppy Cleall recovered a loose ball and set up a stunning break from De Goede who broke two Bristol tackles on her way over the try line. Saracens looked confident with a 15-7 lead.

Cleall herself would get on the scoreboard in the 27th minute after dominant attacking from Marlie Packer and Alysha Corrigan cleared the way.

Having been called up to the GB Women’s Sevens squad in February, Uren was clearly in the mood as she found a beautiful seam to burst through the middle and get her second try of the game.

England centurion Clark rounded off an impressive first-half performance as she dived over after relentless work from the pack.

Saracens came out flying in the second half with Campbell driving over for her second and fly-half Zoe Harrison notching her third try of the season.

Alex Austerberry made a host of changes as tempo slowed in the later stages but Saracens’ replacements kept up the pressure and Campbell completed her hat-trick in style.