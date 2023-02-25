MATCH REPORT | Surrey Storm 68-56 Saracens Mavericks

A barnstorming second quarter wasn’t enough, as Surrey Storm pulled away to take victory at Surrey Sports Park.

Less than 24 hours after defeat to Loughborough Lightning, this was always going to be a daunting proposition for Mavericks and so it proved, as the unbeaten hosts raced out to an early seven goal lead.

Mavericks though, slowly built their way back into the match, thanks to the sharp shooting of Ine-Mari Venter and the spritely footwork of the impressive Kira Rothwell, who looks to the manner born in the Goal Attack bib.

Following that initial onslaught from Storm, Mavericks began to build their way steadily back into contention, with Lisa Mather keeping things moving through the centre third, to leave the gap at five after the opening quarter.

It was in the second quarter though that Mavericks made their presence felt. Firstly, a delicious spinning pass from Sasha Corbin allowed Rothwell and Venter to keep the scoreboard ticking over, before the defensive aptitude of Monique Meyer and Jodie Gibson allowed their side to draw level at 30-all.

Meyer and Gibson both put in impressive performances against Loughborough and they were at it again here in Surrey, picking off passes and pressurising the Storm shooters throughout.

It was perhaps apt that the goal that saw Mavericks take the lead for the first time on the night came from yet another Meyer intervention, with her side heading into the break two goals ahead.

Storm though, have been impressive so far this season and there was no doubt that they would began to mount a comeback.

That came at the start of the third quarter, as they roared back into contention, before edging three ahead, despite an incredible long-range shot from Venter.

It was in the final quarter though that Storm pulled away from Mavericks, as a second match in as many days finally looked to have caught up with the squad.

Jodie Gibson continued to do what she does best in defence, with Britney Clarke also notching her first appearance of the season and a goal to boot, but by that point, Storm had extended the lead to an unassailable one that Mavericks were not going to be able to recover.

Despite the result, there are huge positives to take from this performance for Camilla Buchanan and she will no doubt be eager for her side to continue to upward trajectory next weekend at home against Celtic Dragons.