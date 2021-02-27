Match report: Wasps FC Ladies vs Saracens Women

Written by Jonathan Bray

May Campbell’s tenth and eleventh tries of the season were not enough as Saracens Women were beaten by an inspired Wasps FC Ladies side 26-24 in a close encounter at Twyford Avenue.

Megan Jones opened the scoring for Wasps but May Campbell struck back soon after before two penalties from Jones put Wasps back in front.

Then Rocky Clark scored to put Alex Austerberry’s side ahead at half-time, but despite Campbell’s second and a try from Marlie Packer, Wasps were able to secure victory through two Amy Dow tries and three penalties.

Wasps started superbly before Jones’ outstanding dummy created enough space in the thirteen channel for the fly-half to burst through it and cross the whitewash to put her side 5-0 ahead.

However, Campbell’s tenth try of the campaign got her side back on level terms just minutes later following a trademark Sarries driving maul but unfortunately it wasn’t converted.

Jones then kicked a penalty to put Wasps 8-5 ahead after an electric opening 15-minutes before kicking a similar penalty with five-minutes left of the half.

Sarah Mitchelson was then shown a yellow card for stopping a quick penalty as the Women in Black worked their way to the five-meter line.

When they got there Clark scored a converted try from a pick and go to put Saracens in the lead as the half ended (11-12).

Another clinical lineout drive from Saracens resulted in Campbell’s second unconverted try just after half-time but Wasps scored another fantastic try moments later.

Dow skipped over two tackles and showed her pace to cross the whitewash to score, the try was not converted.

Both sides continued to exchange blows as Marlie Packer burst through a gap in midfield after hitting a destructive hard line to score a converted try under the posts.

Wasps would not lie down though and got back within a five-point margin through another penalty from Jones.

Then, with just 12-minutes remaining, Dow put Wasps ahead following two outstanding runs, firstly from Celia Quansah who ran the length of the left wing before Dow burst down the right wing to score a converted try after Wasps recycled the ball.