MATCH REPORT | Worcester Warriors 17-0 Saracens Women

With numerous key players unavailable due to international commitments, an experimental side filled with debutants took to the field in Saracens’ 17-0 loss to Worcester Warriors at Sixways Stadium.

Worcester’s incredible work rate in defence kept the Women in Red scoreless for the full 80 minutes. The home side opened the scoring after Saracens gave away a succession of penalties in the opening few minutes, giving fly-half Ellen Murphy a shot at goal, which she duly converted.

Despite the game still being in its infancy, Worcester didn’t hesitate to pile the pressure on. The home side had Sarries pinned back into their 22 numerous times, testing their defence with strong carries and a variety of kicks out of hand.

Soon, an excellent chip from Ellen Murphy, caught by Warriors winger Vicky Laflin, marked the first try of the match. 10-0 Worcester.

The score remained the same for the rest of the half, but the game’s ferocity increased with each minute. The two sides traded penalties as well as thunderous hits, laying into each other without remorse.

Second row Sophie Tansley looked more than comfortable with the ball in hand, creating space and opportunities for Saracens with her colossal carries. Captain Lotte Clapp was equally as lively, if not for her, Worcester would have added a second try when Laflin almost capitalised on a grubber kick to the corner, Clapp kept Laflin at bay at touched down to deny her. Unfortunately, Sarries couldn’t convert what opportunities they had.

Katie Barnes, who made her debut after arriving from Australian side Western Force this year, was one of a number of debutants who performed admirably in today’s loss.

Worcester wasted no time in adding to their score. Not long after the second half started they broke through the Sarries defence, No 6 Cara Brincat scored for Worcester, and Murphy added the conversion to take the score to 17-0 to the home side.

Unfortunately for Saracens, Worcester’s defence was impenetrable as they kept Sarries scoreless for the match. By full time, much of Saracens performance was made up of momentous defensive sets in order to deny Worcester anymore tries.

Saracens’ next two fixtures are also in the Allianz Cup, starting with Loughborough Lightning away next weekend, and then Sale Sharks travel to StoneX Stadium on the 14th November.

Written by Rhys Jones.