MATCH REPORT: Worcester Warriors Women 0-27 Saracens Women

Saracens Women scored their 100th try of the season as they secured a tightly contested 27-0 win in the final round of the Allianz Premier 15s at Sixways.

Marlie Packer scored for Saracens and Zoe Harrison kicked a penalty in a tight first half.

Georgie Lingham, Kat Evans and Rachel Laqeretabua secured the victory in the second half, but despite not scoring Worcester showed significant heart to push Sarries for large periods of the game.

The first 15 minutes were tight, with both sides entering the opposition 22 only to be repelled by resolute defence.

However, Packer broke the deadlock with her 40th try in the competition after a lineout drive was stopped just short of the line, she then powered over the whitewash with a pick and go from inside five metres.

Worcester came close to levelling the score just before half time, but Sarries forced a knock on with aggressive line speed to remain in control.

Zoe Harrison kicked a penalty just moments later to put the visitors 8-0 ahead after a period of sustained pressure from Alex Austerberry’s side.

The second half was also incredibly tight, as both sides defended well despite the considerable attacking talent on show.

Georgie Lingham extended Saracens’ lead with 20 minutes remaining, as the substitute glided past two defenders whilst cutting inside to score the second try of the afternoon.

Harrison converted the try and The Women in Black went hunting for their 100th try of the season.

The honour went to Evans who found herself at the back of a trademark Saracens lineout drive before crossing the whitewash with 15 minutes remaining.

Sarries went hunting for more, but superb Worcester defence kept the visitors at bay after a lineout drive got within inches of crossing the line.

Laqeretabua then rounded off the victory as she scored in the final minutes of the game, after a wide pass from Harrison found her in acres of space on the wing.

Austerberry’s side now face their biggest match of the season on Saturday 22nd May at StoneX Stadium as they welcome Loughborough Lightning in the semi-final.

Tickets are selling fast, and with only limited numbers remaining, book now by clicking here to secure your seat!