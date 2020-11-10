Mavericks announce leadership quartet for new season

Saracens Mavericks are delighted to announce its leadership for the new season. Four players with over two decades of Superleague experience will be stepping up for Mavs as they look to capture their third domestic title.

Defensive powerhouse Jo Trip will be called upon alongside the mid-court duo of Sasha Corbin and Gabby Marshall. Completing the quarter is shooting supremo Kadeen Corbin.

England Vitality Rose & shooter for Saracens Mavericks Kadeen Corbin said “I’m excited to be a part of this leadership group for another year.”

“It’s been a challenging year, but we have kept a pretty much the same squad with an exciting newcomer in the shooting circle, Ine-Mari Venter. As a team we are excited and raring to go, we want to put out some strong performances and be a serious contender in the Superleague.”

Saracens Mavericks Head Coach, Kat Ratnapala said: “This leadership group comes with a wealth of experience, character and true Mavericks. They show fantastic qualities on and off the court and I’m looking forward to continuing the journey they’ve started with us.”

