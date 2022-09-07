Mavericks confirm 2023 Training Partners

Saracens Mavericks is pleased to confirm our three Training Partners for the 2023 season.

Odiri Atirene, Eliza Barclay and Pippa Dixon, who have all come through the pathway at the club will now get the exciting opportunity to join the VNSL squad for the upcoming campaign.

Atirene, who featured in the super League last year after being part of the Under 21s will be eyeing up more game time as she continues to gain experience.

Barclay has captained the side throughout the pathway journey and is now ready to take the step up to the senior squad.

Dixon has been with the club since the age of 16 and after Vice Captaining the Under 21’s last year she is also making the move to work with Camilla Buchanan’s side.

Sachel Grant, Pathway Lead at the Mavericks is thrilled to see the progress that these three players have made.

“Eliza has been with the pathway for a number of years and has been U17 Captain winning Coaches and Player of the Season and for the past two years she has been the U21 Captain. She has developed into a fearless mid court and defensive athlete who is a leader on and off the court. Her passion for netball and her team mates is to be commended.

Pippa is a prolific attacker who joined the pathway as part of our Futures Academy. She has since played for U17s and U21s and despite her young age was U21 vice captain last season. Pippa continually wants to improve and see others come on that journey with her.

Odiri has been a part of our U21s and was pulled into the seniors last season, earning her player number #100. Odiri is a deceptive defender with insane timing and hunger for the ball, she is looking to establish herself in the squad this season with a real eye for the future of this team.

It’s exciting to see the talent, work ethic and culture within the pathway be rewarded with opportunities within the VNSL.”

Head Coach Buchanan is also excited to add further depth to her squad.

“It’s a great position to be in to elevate players that have come through our pathway to VNSL. There is a clear vision to build this team from within and what better way to do that than to bring through players that have been an integral part of our pathway.

All three players have shown massive promise and I look forward to working closely with them so that they can follow the Saracens Mavericks ‘Youth to Senior’ journeys similar to those of Aliyah Zaranyika & Bella Baylis.”