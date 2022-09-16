Mavericks confirm leadership group for 2023 season

Saracens Mavericks are excited to confirm that Sasha Corbin has been reappointed captain ahead of the 2023 Superleague season.

Corbin will captain the side for the tenth straight season, having become the bedrock of the side. Corbin started her Superleague career with Mavericks at the age of 16 and has since become a firm favourite for the fans and within the squad.

Speaking about the decision to reappoint Corbin, Head Coach Camilla Buchanan feels that she couldn’t have picked a better person to lead the side.

“She is the epitome of a great athlete and role model, with the most approachable nature. We couldn’t ask for a better ambassador for our sport. Her drive & excitement to succeed is infectious and her leadership & energy within in the group never falters. We look forward to Sasha driving the team this season.”

Alongside the reappointment of Corbin, Mavericks can also confirm that Razia Quashie and Beth Ecuyer-Dale have been named as joint vice-captains ahead of the 2023 campaign.

England international Quashie is embarking on her sixth season with Mavericks, with her quick footwork and work rate making her a real force at the back.

Quashie made her England Roses debut against Jamaica in 2018 and has continued to go from strength to strength.

Buchanan feels that both have “grown into natural leaders,” and is confident that they will be able to help support Corbin throughout the season.

“Razia leads from the back,” Buchanan explained. “But she has a great level head to support Sasha. She has raised her expectations of success and we are excited to champion the voice that she has.”

Ecuyer-Dale joined Mavericks in 2017 and was named as Most Improved Player at the end of the 2021 season. Her ability to play the ball into space and eye for an intercept make her a crucial player in the centre court.

Having seen her develop as a player over the last few seasons, Buchanan is certain that Ecuyer-Dale will add an extra dynamic to her leadership group.

“Beth has great knowledge of the game and provides security in play. Her voice will also compliment the leadership group. Having partnered with Sasha for the past few seasons on the court, we believe that their connection off court will give the side a strong spine.”

With the leadership team now confirmed, the focus in the camp is now on a successful pre-season, ahead of the new campaign getting underway in February.