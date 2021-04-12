Mavericks finish strong against Stars

Saracens Mavericks faced Severn Stars in their first match of a double header weekend. Mavericks went into the match after a mixed performance last weekend with a huge amount of determination to get the win.

The first quarter started to go goal for goal for a few minutes, but Mavericks soon began to capitalise on any errors that Stars made and started to grow a lead. Mavericks worked hard to establish a strong lead towards the end of the first quarter, going into the break with an eight goal gap.

Their confidence grew and so did their performance in the second quarter, with Mavericks taking every opportunity to go for goal. The team built from their performance in the first quarter and applied strong defensive pressure to turnover ball create more opportunities for themselves. The half time score was 17-27 for Mavericks.

Stars began to make several changes in the third quarter to try and disrupt the Mavericks attacking unit. However, this didn’t phase them and Mavericks continued to maintain their lead. Some less experienced players took to the court for Mavericks and made an enormous impact for the side. It was a low scoring quarter, but Mavericks maintained their 10 goal lead going into the last 12 minutes.

In the final quarter, Mavericks went from strength to strength. No matter what Stars tried, they just kept increasing their lead. With some incredible performances from all sections of the court, Mavericks doubled their lead from the third quarter. Like a well-oiled machine, every player knew what they had to do and executed their plan. The final score was 34-54 to Mavericks.

A fantastic performance from them this evening will undoubtedly fill the team with confidence ahead of tomorrow’s match against Wasps to fight for the fourth place position on the leaderboard.

Congratulations to Gabby Marshall on being named Player of the Match for her consistently amazing performance. A well-deserved award.

Photo Credit : Morgan Harlow